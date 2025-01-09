Man throwing "incendiary devices" shot by officer, Fort Lauderdale police say

FORT LAUDERDALE - An officer was forced to fire after encountering a burning pile of rubbish in the parking lot of a commerce area and a man throwing "incendiary devices" early Thursday morning, according to Fort Lauderdale police.

The department said they received a call around 6:30 a.m. about a fire at 5341 NW 333 Avenue. When officers and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue arrived they encountered a large fire next to a shopping cart and the man throwing the objects, according to police Detective Ali Adamson.

"During the incident, an officer-involved shooting occurred," according to a statement from police.

The man was killed.

Police said firefighters extinguished the flames and, "at this time, there appears to be no damage to any structures."

Seann Rowland, the property manager, said there are a lot of people experiencing homelessness in the area.

"There are quite a few of them around here, you see them all the time walking around. They do weird things at night. There's a guy in a tent out here on the main canal, stuff like that. As a property we've been trying to get rid of them as a community around here," he said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting.