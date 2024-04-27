Person struck and killed by Broward County deputy in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH — A person is dead after they were struck and killed by a Broward Couty Sheriff's deputy early Saturday morning.

Just after 5:30 a.m., BSO Pompano Beach district deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to a crash involving another deputy and a pedestrian near the 1500 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Upon arrival, deputies found the other deputy and the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

BSO's Traffic Homicide Unit is currently on the scene and investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash. It is unknown at this time which district the BSO deputy serves.

