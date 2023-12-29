Person shot in Miami-Dade after argument over landscaping, police say

MIAMI -- Two people were detained after an argument between a homeowner in Miami-Dade and a landscaper ended in gunfire, critically wounding one person, police said.

The incident occurred in the area of 1550 NW 79th Street, according to an emailed statement from police.

The victim, who was not immediately identified, was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital where they were listed in critical condition before being upgraded to stable, investigators said.

Police said the homeowner was upset that leaves were ending up in the resident's yard, which led to the argument.

Investigators did not immediately identify the suspect or say what charges could be filed in the case.