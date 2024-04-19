Person of interest in carjacking of Homestead woman in custody, 2 others sought

MIAMI - The Seminole County Sheriff held a news conference Friday afternoon to announce that a person of interest has been named in a deadly carjacking and kidnapping of a South Florida woman.

Sheriff Dennis Lemma identified the person of interest as Jordanish Torres-Garcia in the carjacking and kidnapping of Homestead resident Katherine Altagracia Guerrero De Aguasvivas.

Lemma said Torres-Garcia is in custody.

The sheriff also said they are looking for two others in connection with the case.

The sheriff said Torres-Garcia's phone matches the phone number of the person who bought the green Acura seen in the video taken during the carjacking.

During the news conference, Torres-Garcia's Facebook profile picture was put side by side with a screenshot of the video of the armed carjacking.

The sheriff called them identical.

The sheriff also identified the last person the victim was in contact with through Facetime.

His name is Giovany Crespo Hernandez. He's on the run and wanted by the sheriff's office.

Crespo Hernandez told the victim's brother that De Aguas Vivas, 31, was in Central Florida to deliver money and "Other stuff to a friend."

The sheriff didn't specify what he meant by "Other stuff."

De Aguas Vivas was the victim of a carjacking, which happened last Wednesday evening at an intersection in unincorporated Seminole County and was captured on cellphone video.

In the video, a man in a black hoodie and what appears to be a Halloween mask gets out of a green Acura and approaches a white Dodge Durango ahead of it. He then points a weapon at the driver of the Durango and opens the driver's side door. The man then opens the rear door on the driver's side and gets in.

The SUV then drives off with the green Acura following it.

The Durango had "For Sale" and a phone number written in plain view on the back window.

Authorities said a vehicle believed to be the one driven by Katherine was eventually found set ablaze in Osceola County. Inside it, they found a body. They believe that the body is the missing woman.

The sheriff said Katherine called her husband and he told her not to stop.

Authorities said bullet casings were on the ground near the vehicle.

"The perpetrators knew who they were going after," Sheriff Dennis Lemma said.

Lemma believes the suspect knew the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Seminole Sheriff's Office.