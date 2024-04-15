2 arrested in case of carjacked Homestead woman feared dead

MIAMI - The Seminole County Sheriff's Office held a press conference Monday to announce the arrests of an Orange County Sheriff''s Deputy and his wife in the case of a Homestead woman who was carjacked and is feared dead.

Katherine Altagracia Guerrero de Aguasvias, 31, was the victim of a carjacking, which happened last Wednesday evening at an intersection in unincorporated Seminole County and was captured on cellphone video.

Deputy Francisco Estrella has been charged with five felonies regarding the case.

The sheriff says Estrella and his wife are friends with Aguas-Viva's husband.

This connection and their couple's correspondence with the husband were discovered when Guerrero de Aguas Viva's husband turned over his phone to investigators.

Estrella is accused of lying that he was a detective on the case to get information.

Estrella and his wife are also accused of illegally accessing a database with the addresses and photos of the real detectives working the case.

He appeared in court -- and is claiming law enforcement exemption.

The second update is that the green 2002 Acura seen in Aguas Viva's kidnapping has been found.

It was abandoned at an Orange County apartment complex.

As the Seminole County Sheriff explains, that car is tied to another murder the day before Aguas Viva's suspected death.

Investigators are looking for the shooters.

The Seminole County Sheriff says that Aguas Viva's husband has been cooperative with the investigation.

He is not currently a person of interest in her kidnapping and suspected death, but the sheriff says that could change.