Person hospitalized with "multiple injuries" following apparent shooting, crash in Deerfield Beach

Shooting and crash investigation in Deerfield Beach after driver found with multiple injuries

DEERFIELD BEACH — A person was hospitalized with multiple injuries following an apparent shooting and crash in Broward County on Saturday night.

Just after 7 p.m., the Broward Sheriff's Office received a call about a car crash near the 4300 block of Northwest 9th Avenue in Deerfield Beach, prompting deputies and Broward Sheriff's Fire Rescue to respond.

Upon arrival, deputies found the driver, who was suffering from multiple injuries, BSO stated. Paramedics transported the individual to the hospital in unknown condition.

Detectives with BSO's Traffic Homicide Unit were then notified to investigate when they found out that the driver had been shot. The case was then turned over to detectives with BSO's Violent Crimes Unit.

Anyone who has information on this incident is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).