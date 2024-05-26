Person dies after Tesla crashes, bursts into flames in Weston

Deadly Tesla crash and burn in Weston

FORT LAUDERDALE — A person is dead after a Tesla crashed and burst into flames in Weston early Sunday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m., Broward Sheriff's Office deputies and Fire Rescue were called to a vehicle fire near Bonaventure Road and State Road 84.

When they arrived, emergency crews found a Tesla "fully engulfed" in flames. Investigators told CBS News Miami that the car was involved in a single-vehicle crash.

Crews were able to put out the flames but unfortunately, the driver died.

BSO's Traffic Homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances that led up to the crash.