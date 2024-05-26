Watch CBS News
Person dies after Tesla crashes, bursts into flames in Weston

By Hunter Geisel

FORT LAUDERDALE — A person is dead after a Tesla crashed and burst into flames in Weston early Sunday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m., Broward Sheriff's Office deputies and Fire Rescue were called to a vehicle fire near Bonaventure Road and State Road 84.

When they arrived, emergency crews found a Tesla "fully engulfed" in flames. Investigators told CBS News Miami that the car was involved in a single-vehicle crash.

Crews were able to put out the flames but unfortunately, the driver died.

BSO's Traffic Homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances that led up to the crash.

First published on May 26, 2024 / 10:35 AM EDT

