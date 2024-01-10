Man wanted for domestic violence dead following deputy-involved shooting in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK — A man is dead following a standoff with Broward Sheriff's Office deputies on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 2:47 p.m., BSO was notified of a deputy-involved shooting near the 800 block of East Prospect Road in Oakland Park, just north of City Hall.

Preliminary investigations revealed that BSO's Oakland Park District Crime Suppression Team was searching for a domestic violence suspect. Investigators told CBS News Miami that he was wanted for multiple domestic violence felonies from a recent incident.

Deputies made contact with the individual and following a short standoff, a confrontation occurred that led officers to fire their weapons. The suspect died on the scene.

A witness who was cleaning cars nearby told CBS News Miami's Larry Seward detailed the aftermath of the confrontation.

"I heard some screaming and then over 20 shots were fired," J.D. told Seward. "And then the next thing I know, the whole [police] squad shows up."

J.D. told Seward that the only thing going through his mind was the phrase, "Get down."

BSO is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. The Florida Division of Law Enforcement is also on scene to investigate the deputies' use of force