Person dead, another detained by police after Miami efficiency fire

MIAMI — A person is dead and another has been detained by police after a Miami efficiency home went ablaze in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Just before 2 a.m., Miami Police and Fire Rescue were called out to a house fire at 3056 SW 13th St., where first responders found flames coming from an efficiency behind the home.

As soon as firefighters put out the flames, a dead body was recovered from inside the building, Miami-Dade Police told CBS News Miami.

One other person is currently being questioned by police as Miami-Dade Homicide detectives and Miami Fire's Investigation Unit work to figure out the circumstances surrounding the fire and death.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.