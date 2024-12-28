Person dead after multiple people thrown overboard in boat crash north of Key Largo, FWC says

KEY WEST — One person is dead after multiple people went overboard in a crash between a speedboat and sailboat off the waters of the Florida Keys on Friday night.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), officers were notified of the boating accident where the preliminary investigation indicated that a 21-foot motorboat with four passengers on board struck a sailboat while traveling through Buttonwood Sound, just north of Key Largo.

All four passengers were thrown from the vessel and into the water. FWC told CBS News Miami that while three of them were pulled out with injuries, the fourth passenger was found dead after a multi-agency search by their officers alongside the U.S. Coast Guard, National Park Service and Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation.