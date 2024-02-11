Person arrested for allegedly crashing truck into Deerfield Beach home while under the influence

A person was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence and crashing their truck into a Broward County home on Sunday morning. Teri Hornstein/CBS News Miami

DEERFIELD BEACH — A person was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence and crashing their truck into a Broward County home on Sunday morning.

Around 8:47 a.m., the Broward County Sheriff's Office received a call regarding a vehicle crashing into a house near the 600 block of Northwest 37th Street in Deerfield Beach, prompting deputies and Broward Sheriff's Fire Rescue to respond.

Upon arrival, emergency crews found the driver and the home's residents uninjured during the crash, BSO stated.

CBS News Miami's Teri Hornstein was at the scene while BSO was investigating, where pictures from the neighborhood showed the truck about halfway through the home's living room.

Neighbor Robert Smythe told Hornstein that he was just watching the morning news when he heard a "bang" and went outside to see where it came from. He also said he was relieved to learn that the family was not hurt as they were known as "super people."

Even though he's thankful that nobody got hurt, the crash doesn't surprise him because people "fly around" the corner next to the home frequently.

"It's a very dangerous corner, so we're very cautious when we're out here," Smythe said.

Glenn Spangler, another neighbor, told Hornstein that he was sitting outside on his patio when he heard the crash, which reminded him of the sound of "metal falling." He even went over to the home to make sure everyone was okay.

"I was just wondering if there was anybody in the living room when he came through," Spangler said. "But, I found out that nobody got hurt and nobody was in the living room."

BSO Deerfield Beach district deputies are currently investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash and the driver was arrested on DUI charges.