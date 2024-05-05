Person arrested after allegedly destroying building, vehicles with tractor; ramming occupied police car in Key West
KEY WEST — Gunfire burst in the Florida Keys on Saturday after a person allegedly drove a tractor around, destroying a building and several vehicles, including ramming an occupied police car.
According to Key West Police, it happened on College Road.
When officers responded, the suspect allegedly rammed a police car with officers still inside, prompting police to fire their weapons. No injuries were reported.
The suspect was then taken into custody.
Police are still investigating the incident.