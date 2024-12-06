Pembroke Pines spa owner accused of using fraudulent COVID loans for luxuries

FORT LAUDERDALE — A Pembroke Pines spa owner is accused of fraudulently obtaining COVID-19 relief loans and grants worth more than $851,000 and using the money to lease a Bentley Bentayga and shop at the luxury Bal Harbour Shops, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

Cassandra Yolanda Clarke, 45, had her initial appearance Wednesday before a U.S. Magistrate Judge in Fort Lauderdale and was charged with fraudulently obtaining the funds under the Paycheck Protection Program.

Clarke submitted fraudulent applications, including IRS tax forms, on behalf of Narotique Med Spa LLC and Narotique Beauty Bar Inc. in Pembroke Pines from the Small Business Administration and PPP participating lenders, according to the indictment.

She received $851,894 in COVID-19 relief funds from the fraudulent scheme.

Clarke is charged with three counts of wire fraud and three counts of money laundering.

She faces up to 10 years in prison for money laundering and 20 years in prison for wire fraud if convicted.

FBI Miami's Palm Beach Resident Agency investigated the case.

On May 17, 2021, Attorney General Merrick Garland established the COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force to marshal the resources of the Department of Justice in partnership with agencies across government to combat and prevent pandemic-related fraud.

On Sept. 15, 2022, Garland selected the Southern District of Florida's U.S. Attorney's Office to head one of three national COVID-19 Fraud Strike Force Teams.