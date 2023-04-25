Pembroke Pines man faces child porn charges

MIAMI - A Pembroke Pines resident is in custody Monday evening facing several child pornography charges.

BSO said that after a lengthy investigation, their detectives identified 39-year-old Moshe Mike Kraiem as their potential suspect.

"In July of 2022, the Pembroke Pines Police Department was assigned a case investigation from the Broward County Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force regarding a Pembroke Pines resident involved in uploading child sexual abuse material," BSO said.

"Surveillance was established on Kraiem, and additional information was developed, leading detectives to author a residential search warrant. On March 16, 2023, members of the Pembroke Pines Police Department SWAT team served a search warrant, which led to the seizure of digital evidence."

Investigators said Kraiem surrendered himself to the Broward Sheriff's Office main jail on Monday and is facing ten counts of possession of child pornography, one count of transmission of pornography by an electronic device and one count of computer pornography.

Anyone with any information regarding this individual or incident is asked to contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200.