Pedestrian killed in nighttime Davie hit-and-run

By Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

DAVIE — A pedestrian is dead following a hit-and-run in Davie late Friday night.

Around 9:45 p.m., Davie Police officers responded to the intersection of SR-7 and Orange Drive in reports to a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. Davie Fire Rescue also responded and pronounced the person dead on the scene.

The vehicle involved was later located by BSO in their nearby jurisdiction and also found its driver. Davie Police told CBS News Miami that its Traffic Homicide investigators then responded and took over the case. No details about whether the driver will be facing charges have emerged at this time.

Davie Police have not identified the victim as they're contacting next of kin. The circumstances of the hit-and-run are currently under investigation.

First published on November 11, 2023 / 11:46 AM EST

