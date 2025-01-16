Florida House bill proposes prevention of developing golf courses, pickleball courts and lodges on state parks

TALLAHASSEE — A House Republican on Thursday filed a proposal that would prevent the development of such things as golf courses, pickleball courts and lodges in state parks.

The proposal (HB 209), filed by Rep. John Snyder, R-Stuart, is identical to a Senate bill (SB 80) filed last month by Sen. Gayle Harrell, R-Stuart.

The proposals came after a massive outcry last year after the state Department of Environmental Protection released plans for what was called the "Great Outdoors Initiative."

The department plans would have led to projects at nine parks and included such things as adding golf courses at Jonathan Dickinson State Park in Martin County — the home county of Snyder and Harrell. Other parts of the initiative that drew heavy criticism included proposals to construct lodges with up to 350 rooms at Anastasia State Park in St. Johns County and Topsail Hill Preserve State Park in Walton County.

Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration paused the plans after bipartisan opposition.

The Snyder and Harrell bills, which are filed for the legislative session that will start March 4, are dubbed the "State Park Protection Act." They would bar the addition of such facilities as golf courses, tennis courts, pickleball courts, ball fields and lodges. They would allow the installation of cabins that have a maximum occupancy of six guests, though the bills would require cabins, "to the maximum extent practicable, be sited to avoid impacts to a state park's critical habitat and natural and historical resources."