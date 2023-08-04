Congressional delegation tours scene of Parkland mass shooting

MIAMI - A congressional delegation, both Republicans and Democrats, walked side by side into the 1200 building of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Friday.

"I walked through that building a month ago, I came out of there and I was angry, and said, 'I have to have every member of congress walk through this building,'" said parent Max Schachter.

He lost his son Alex.

The idea of getting congressional members to tour the school came from him.

After the tour, parents and congressional members shared ideas.

"You guys coming through today just to see it and experience it, you can read about it all day long, you can debate it all day long but it's not the same as going and walking through the school," said Democratic Congressman Jared Moskowitz.

He and Republican Mario Diaz-Balart worked together to make it happen.

"Today witnessing, going through that building and witnessing one of the most horrific acts," said Diaz-Balart, "it's hard not to understand just how evil that is," he said.

Also, on the tour from South Florida, were Republican Congressman Carlos Gimenez, and Democrats Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick and Frederica Wilson.

Republicans and Democrats don't agree on much when in comes to gun legislation, but they each point out there are other areas where they can work together.

"The hope is that we can figure out how these parents, who've dedicated their lives to this issues, how we work with them," explained Moskowitz, "So that we're protecting kids."

Diaz-Balart said, "There are things that are no-brainers that we need to continue to get together."

Schachter said it boils down to Congress passing laws to prioritize safety and security at school.

"That we can come together and we can enact common sense school safety solutions," he continued," safety has to come before education because you can not teach dead kids."