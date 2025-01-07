Parents arrested after found unresponsive in vehicle with unattended child, BSO says

MIAMI - Two parents were arrested for child neglect on Thursday afternoon after deputies found them unresponsive in a running vehicle with their 18-month-old child unattended in the back seat, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they were dispatched to the 100 block of NW 33rd Avenue in Pompano Beach shortly before 4 p.m. on January 4 in response to a report of two individuals passed out in a vehicle and possibly under the influence of narcotics.

Upon arrival, deputies said they observed James Hibbard lying unresponsive on the ground outside the vehicle. He was eventually awakened but appeared unsteady on his feet. Authorities said his speech was slurred and he struggled to maintain a conversation.

Inside the vehicle, deputies found a woman, later identified as 30-year-old Randi Scarborough, slumped face down over the center console in the front passenger seat.

Initially unresponsive to efforts to wake her, Scarborough regained consciousness after deputies prepared to administer CPR or Narcan.

The arrest report said deputies determined that Scarborough appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance.

During the investigation, deputies discovered the couple's 18-month-old child strapped in a car seat in the back seat of the vehicle. The child had been left unattended for approximately 30 minutes with no parental supervision while the vehicle was running, according to deputies.

Deputies reported that the child did not have access to food or water and Scarborough's diaper bag lacked essential provisions.

The Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) was contacted and initiated an emergency response.

The child was placed in protective custody.

Both parents were arrested and charged with child neglect.