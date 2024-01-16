Parents, activists call for change after Miami Northwestern Senior High shooting

MIAMI - A teenager is recovering after a video shows the student being shot outside of Miami Northwestern Senior High School Thursday evening after a basketball game.

"I am begging parents, legal guardians etcetera to become more involved in the everyday activity of their kids," community activist Tangi Sands-Miller said.

Sands-Miller said the school needs to do more.

"I think that it's time for an upgrade in the security system," she said. "The schools can implement a clear bookbag policy, but at this point, I truly believe that metal detectors are needed."

School Board member for District Two Dr. Dorothy Bendross-Mindigall represents Northwestern and said only one school out of 60 she represents has a metal detector

"Laws are put on the book so we protect everyone," she said, "not just some but everyone."

Long-time NAACP member and community activist Carolyn Boyce said more needs to be done on the state level too.

"I'm not going to ask about taking away the guns, because as we speak, there are multiple millions of guns being produced, but what I am asking for is that we activate the law," Boyce said.

She wants judges to enforce the 10-20-Life law in Florida that requires judges to implement mandatory minimum sentences to show the community there are consequences to your actions.

One person was taken into custody in the school shooting. At this time, police have not released the identities of the teens involved.

CBS News Miami reached out to the school board to see what they had to say about metal detectors and clear bags. They are working on the request.