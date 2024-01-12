Police investigation in parking lot of Miami Northwestern Senior High

Police investigation underway in the parking lot of Miami Northwestern Senior High School

MIAMI - A police investigation is underway in the parking lot of Miami Northwestern Senior High School.

A section of the mostly empty parking lot was cordoned off with crime scene tape early Friday as investigators and crime scene techinicians placed evidence markers on the ground.

Police have not given details concerning the nature of the investigation at the school which is west of I-95 and north of 62nd Street.

