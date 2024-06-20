Panthers hope third time is the charm, another chance to win Stanley Cup - CBS Miami's Steve Goldstein

MIAMI - With three games to none lead the Stanley Cup was inevitable. The Panthers wouldn't and couldn't not win it. Two games later though, the series is still ongoing with game six on Friday night in Edmonton.

The Oilers offense has come alive and now it's up to the Panthers to settle things down. They looked like their best version of themselves in the second half of game five which is encouraging. Now, comes a third opportunity to win the first cup in franchise history.

Defense gets Dinged

The Panthers have been at the top of the league defensively all season. They only allowed four goals in the first three games of this series. But Edmonton has the best offensive player in the world. Connor McDavid has posted back-to-back four-point games, unheard of in Stanley Cup Final. The Panthers need all five players on the ice to do the job collectively against McDavid. In addition, uncharacteristic mistakes, such as the power play turnover that gave the Oilers the opening goal in game five, must be cleaned up.

Bobrovsky Bounce Back

After shutting down the Rangers in the east Final and holding the Oilers to just four goals in the first three games of this series goalie Sergei Bobrovsky has allowed 9 goals in the last 2 games. Many were not his "fault" as the Oilers had grade A chances, mostly on the power play and off the rush. But with one win needed to win it all, against a great offensive team, good isn't good enough. The goalie must make all the saves he should and add a handful more that he shouldn't be able to make. Bobrovsky did that in games one and three. He is a true pro and always shakes off goals allowed. The Panthers need him to do all that and more in game six.

Tkachuk Offense Alive

Matthew Tkachuk has played well but it wasn't until game five that he instilled his will and offensive game on the series. He nearly led the Panthers all the way back from a three goal deficit. Tkachuk was the Panthers' best player in game five and that bodes well for his line with Sam Bennett and the hot Evan Rodrigues.

Top Line

Needing 60 strong minutes to win the cup means Aleksander Barkov must play his best game. Along with Sam Reinhart and Carter Verhaeghe the trio needs to improve their play in game six. If matched up against McDavid or Leon Draisaitl they must be tight defensively and not allow the Oilers out of their own zone cleanly and with speed. If on the ice against Edmonton's third line they must have a strong forecheck (as all lines do), get zone time and produce offensively. With all the money on the line now, the stars need to step up.

4th Line Contribution

Top players will decide big games. That said, with Ryan Lomberg now back in the lineup and Nick Cousins entering for game six the Panthers can use a boost from their depth. They are playoff-tested players, fresh and can inject energy, and physicality and spend some time in the offensive zone.