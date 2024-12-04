Court clears path for controversial SW 87th Avenue Bridge in Palmetto Bay after years of legal battles

PALMETTO BAY - Years of fierce legal battles between residents of the Village of Palmetto Bay and Miami-Dade County over bridge construction neared an end Wednesday.

A judge with the Florida Third District Court of Appeal ruled that county leaders have the authority to build a bridge on Southwest 87th Avenue over the Cutler Canal.

"The [village] council has some legal options," Village of Palmetto Bay Mayor Karyn Cunningham told CBS News Miami.

The council could seek clarification, request a new hearing, or appeal the ruling to the Florida Supreme Court.

Vice-Mayor Elect Mark Merwitzer emphasized the need to focus on calming traffic, regardless of the legal outcome.

"More than anything, what we need to do as a community is move beyond this issue and start rebuilding our relationships," Merwitzer said.

Opponents of the bridge project fear it will worsen congestion on already crowded roads, with some expecting drivers to divert onto side streets to save time.

Addressing traffic issues in a municipality with a $23 million budget will require assistance from the county commission.

County engineers originally planned the SW 87th Avenue bridge years ago, but the village fought the project in court until Wednesday's decision.

"I'm excited," said Kevin Woitke, a resident of nearby Cutler Bay. "I take my child to Palmetto Senior High, and the traffic is unbelievable."

Woitke and supporter Madeline Roman believe the bridge will ease traffic and improve emergency response times for communities south of the canal. Roman even created a handmade sign, posted near the construction site, to celebrate the appeals court decision.

"We have been waiting for this moment," Roman said. "To reduce some of the traffic and backups-it's necessary."

The Village of Palmetto Bay council plans to discuss next steps during an executive session on December 16.