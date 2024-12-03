Palm Beach firefighter accused of stealing cash-filled envelope during Miami fight with sister

MIAMI - A Palm Beach County firefighter is accused of taking an envelope with cash during an altercation with his sister in Miami, Miami-Dade Police said.

Nicholas Fuenzalida, 42 and a firefighter in the county since 2016, was arrested and taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Monday. He is facing charges of petit theft and battery.

On Tuesday during his first court appearance, a judge ordered him to stay away from his sister, Gwen Fuenzalida, and must surrender all firearms. Bond was set at $1,150.

Nicholas Fuenzalida has been a firefighter since 2016 in Palm Beach County Nicholas Fuenzalida

The jail and the arrest report has redacted his residence.

The siblings don't live together, according to the arrest report.

Miami Dade Police responded at 4:40 p.m. in the 10100 block of Southwest Second Court in Miami.

Gwen Fuenzalida told officers that she got into a heated dispute with her brother and he took an envelope from her purse that contained money.

She attempted to get the envelope back with a struggle ensuing, according to the arrest report. He maintained control of the envelop and attempted to flee, according to the arrest report.

When police arrived, he was taken into custody. He didn't provide a statement, according to the arrest report.

Palm Beach County Fire Recue has not yet responded to a CBS News Miami request for his status with the agency.