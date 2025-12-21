Search underway for swimmer missing at Pacific Grove's Lovers Point in possible shark attack

Search efforts are underway in Pacific Grove after a swimmer went missing Sunday afternoon.

The Pacific Grove Police Department said they're treating the incident as a possible shark attack after a witness saw splashing in the water.

Officers say the missing swimmer is a 55-year-old woman who was about 100 yards off Lovers Point.

"We had a swim club that does a weekly swim out here off Lovers Point," said Brian Anderson, a commander with the Pacific Grove Police Department. "They immediately called all the swimmers in and there was one swimmer who hasn't reported back yet."

Police are working with the U.S. Coast Guard and the Monterey Fire Department.

Lovers Point remains closed and rescue efforts are set to resume Monday morning.