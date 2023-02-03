Mexican soap star Pablo Lyle awaits sentencing for manslaughter conviction

MIAMI -- Mexican soap opera actor Pablo Lyle was in a Miami-Dade court Friday, awaiting sentencing after his manslaughter conviction last year in connection with a road rage death four years ago.

The 36-year-old actor was facing a sentence of up to 15 years in connection with the death of Juan Hernandez during an altercation in March 2019 at the intersection of NW 27th Avenue and 14th Street in March 2019.

Mexican actor Pablo Lyle accused of punching man unconscious during road rage incident (CBS4)

A judge in December denied Lyle's request for a new trial, paving the way for the sentencing hearing to go forward.

Lyle was a passenger in a vehicle driven by his brother-in-law when the driver allegedly cut off another vehicle driven by Hernandez.

Hernandez ran up to the SUV Lyle was in and banged on the window at the stop light.

Lyle was captured on surveillance video getting out of the passenger side of the vehicle.

His brother-in-law also exited the vehicle but it was not in park and it started rolling into the intersection.

The brother-in-law ran back to the car to stop it from rolling and Hernandez walked back toward his own car. That is when the surveillance video shows Lyle running toward Hernandez and punching him.

The man died from his injuries after being knocked unconscious.