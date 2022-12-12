Watch CBS News
Local News

Mexican soap star Pablo Lyle denied new trial

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/AP

Mexican soap opera actor Pablo Lyle back in court
Mexican soap opera actor Pablo Lyle back in court 01:08

MIAMI - A judge has denied a new trial for Mexican soap opera actor Pablo Lyle who was convicted of manslaughter in the 2019 road rage death of Juan Hernandez.

In March 2019, Lyle, 35, was a passenger in a car driven by his brother-in-law when he cut off Hernandez at the intersection of NW 27th Avenue and 14th Street.

At a stoplight, Hernandez ran up to the SUV Lyle was in and banged on the window.

Lyle was captured on surveillance video getting out of the passenger side of the vehicle. His brother-in-law also got out of the car, but it was not in park and it started rolling into the intersection.

The brother-in-law ran back to the car to stop it from rolling and Hernandez walked back toward his own car. That is when the surveillance video shows Lyle running toward Hernandez and punching him.

The blow knocked Hernandez unconscious and he later died from his injuries.

Lyle claims he acted in self-defense. His attorneys requested a new trial in October arguing that the jury focused on the injury caused by the punch, not on Lyle's state of mind at the time.

With that request denied, Lyle faces up to 15 years in prison when he's sentenced.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on December 12, 2022 / 6:49 AM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.