Mexican soap star Pablo Lyle denied new trial

MIAMI - A judge has denied a new trial for Mexican soap opera actor Pablo Lyle who was convicted of manslaughter in the 2019 road rage death of Juan Hernandez.

In March 2019, Lyle, 35, was a passenger in a car driven by his brother-in-law when he cut off Hernandez at the intersection of NW 27th Avenue and 14th Street.

At a stoplight, Hernandez ran up to the SUV Lyle was in and banged on the window.

Lyle was captured on surveillance video getting out of the passenger side of the vehicle. His brother-in-law also got out of the car, but it was not in park and it started rolling into the intersection.

The brother-in-law ran back to the car to stop it from rolling and Hernandez walked back toward his own car. That is when the surveillance video shows Lyle running toward Hernandez and punching him.

The blow knocked Hernandez unconscious and he later died from his injuries.

Lyle claims he acted in self-defense. His attorneys requested a new trial in October arguing that the jury focused on the injury caused by the punch, not on Lyle's state of mind at the time.

With that request denied, Lyle faces up to 15 years in prison when he's sentenced.