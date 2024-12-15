Owen Wilson surprises hip-hop fans during Travis Scott's performance at Rolling Loud Miami

MIAMI — As Rolling Loud Miami came to a close on Sunday, the weekend proved to be packed with just as many surprises as any other music festival.

Rain or shine, hip-hop fans from around the world gathered in Miami Gardens to enjoy some of the biggest music artists. However, nobody knew that actor Owen Wilson would be crashing rapper Travis Scott's set.

Fan-captured video from Saturday's performance showed Wilson hyping Scott on stage to deliver his 2023 hit song "FE!N" in front of thousands of festivalgoers.

Owen Wilson just performed ‘FE!N’ with Travis Scott.



"I’m feining for more!!!” - Owen Wilson pic.twitter.com/Cm43O15qVV — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 15, 2024

The moment added to the excitement surrounding Rolling Loud's 10th anniversary celebration this year.

"I'm [feigning] for more," the "Wedding Crashers" actor shouted to the crowd after briefly embracing the rapper.

Wilson then jumped up and down in typical hype-man fashion to excite the crowd as Scott kicked off his set.

The surprise appearance comes as Deadline reports that Wilson is set to star in a film inspired by the music festival. "Rolling Loud," an R-rated comedy, follows the story of an overprotective father who attends the festival with his 13-year-old son, a reckless coworker and a festival volunteer. The film, which will be written and directed by Jeremy Garelick, will also star comedian Matt Rife.

It is not confirmed at this time whether Wilson's guest spot at Scott's set will appear in the movie.

Along with Scott, the 2024 Miami lineup included performances from hip-hop artists Future, Playboi Carti, Metro Boomin, Lil Yachty, Don Toliver, Kodak Black, Sexyy Red, Lil Baby, Bryson Tiller, Shaboozey and Rich The Kid.