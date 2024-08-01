Opa-locka unveils first green project with sustainable and affordable home

MIAMI - It was a special day in Opa-locka as the first green project was unveiled Thursday.

It will not only protect the environment but also allow residents to live in a place that is sustainable and affordable.

The Carne's couldn't be happier they are moving into the first affordable solar greenhouse in Opa-locka.

This was all made possible with the help of the county and this man who had a vision and made it happen.

"This man has created a model for all of us here in Miami-Dade County, and I could not be more proud to call you a friend," said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava

He is Ario Vistus-Lundy the president of Palmetto Homes of Miami, Inc.

"Thank you all for being able to have these people stay here in Miami-Dade County, so thank you very much for giving me the tools to do this," said Ario Vistus-Lunday.

It is one of 12 townhomes and 2 affordable single-family homes he will build and on Thursday the first one was ready to move in.

All the homes will feature solar panels, energy-star appliances, impact windows, LED lights, and special insulation. Everything needed to keep costs down.

"As we say the rents are too damn high so not just the rents but mortgages so here, we have a situation where we're bringing cost down because people need to afford to live here and that is our big crisis today," said Mayor Cava.

"I always wanted to make a difference in the community for people in this particular area," added Vistus-Lunday.

And he is doing that one affordable and sustainable house at a time. The homes are on Washington Avenue in Opa Locka.