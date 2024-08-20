Opa-locka fires police sergeant accused of deploying Taser on fellow officer

MIAMI - An Opa-locka police sergeant has been fired after an internal investigation revealed he deployed a Taser inside the city's police department, injuring a fellow officer during a shouting match.

Sergeant Sergio Perez was charged criminally for the incident, but the charges were dropped in January.

An internal affairs investigation into what happened continued finding multiple violations by the sergeant.

Perez was informed of his firing on Monday afternoon.

In 2013, Perez was fired by the city's police department after being accused of taking part in a wrong-way chase on I-95 that ended in a crash, killing four tourists from California.