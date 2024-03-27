Opa-locka aims to pass law banning RVs on residential properties

OPA-LOCKA - City officials in Opa-locka want to follow in the footsteps of Hialeah by banning RVs housed in yards at homes within the city limits.

Residents have been vocal about the eye sores saying they fear the financial burden of an excess of RVs in the city.

Commissioner Veronica Williams doesn't want this Opa-locka to turn into a trailer park. That's why she sponsored the ordinance to ban them.

As of right now, RVs can legally be parked on the side or back of an owner's property in Miami-Dade County.

Last Monday, the first reading of the proposed ordinance went before the city commission. There, residents voiced concern that RVs are adding a burden to the already strained sewer system, the city's water system and electricity. Now, they fear their pockets are up next.

"Do they have to pay tax?" said one woman at last Monday's meeting.

Resident Jannie Russell supports the ban too.

"We, the homeowners that pay taxes, we are the ones that are going to have to carry the costs," she said.

CBS News Miami's Chelsea Jones asked Commissioner Williams what a ban on RVs would mean for those using them as affordable housing or extra income, she said the city empathizes with that.

"The county has programs and resources that will continue to help and provide but we cannot as a city over exhaust our own resources," she said.

The bottom line is that they want the RVs gone. The commission pushed back the second reading Wednesday until the next city commission meeting.

If the ordinance passes it would take effect July 1, 2024.

A $500 fine would be imposed for violations and residents would have 30 days to become compliant or face additional penalties from the city.