One-on-one with Miami FC's Paco Craig

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Miami FC is making a playoff push with only one match remaining in the regular season.

Saturday night, they face Sacramento FC for a chance to clinch the final playoff spot in the USL Championship Playoffs.

After beating the Charleston Battery 2 to 1, they are now in the driver's seat entering the final match

CBS Sports Miami's Mike Cugno spoke with Miami FC player Paco Craig about the team's chances on Saturday.

You can watch it live on tv33, Saturday at 10 p.m.  

First published on October 10, 2023 / 5:09 PM

