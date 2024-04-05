Officials tour of Florida's Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 2 training center

MIAMI - Florida's Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 2, considered the best in the country, has responded to some of the most devasting disasters and on Friday they were recognized for their hard work and dedication.

"The type of response these men and women take with their job is extraordinary. At the same time, two years later they're crossing Tamiami Trail with hurricane force winds to be on the beaches of Fort Myers Beach saving people's lives after Hurricane Ian," said Jimmy Patronis, Florida's Chief Financial Officer.

An emotional Patronis visited Florida's Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 2 training center in Miami.

With hurricane season less than 2 months away, Patronis addressed hurricane preparedness and discussed the importance of the urban search and rescue teams in their response to the Surfside collapse.

"Task Force 2 was there 30 days straight, living there on-site working 12-hour shifts, noon to midnight to noon doing everything humanly possible to save lives, and at the same time respecting life and at the same time picking up children's toys, wedding albums," said Patronis.

To their deployments across the country.

"I know the city of Miami wants to own these guys these men and women, but they're here as a true response to the entire state of Florida. And not just the state of Florida... When they get deployed to the fires in Maui or get deployed to other parts of the country whenever disaster strikes."

When disaster strikes, these brave men and women from South Florida answer the call for help, and this CFO recognizes them for their hard work, dedication, and sacrifice.

"It's an honor to be associated with these men and women. It's an honor to have the support of such great commissioners that are here, that understand the value and the role that they play in the service to the rest of the state."

"It's not if it's when another disaster is going to strike, it's not if it's when you're going to have a hurricane, that's going to be bigger than the last hurricane, and these men and women, they don't flinch they wake up in the middle of the night it's a real passion. They are heroes."

"I tell people all the time not all heroes wear capes. Some of them were helmets."

With hurricane season fast approaching, Patronis encouraged all Floridians to be prepared and have a plan in place.

Click here for more information on hurricane preparedness.