"Nutcracker Key West" transforms holiday ballet into underway fantasy

KEY WEST — A classic holiday ballet, recast as a unique interpretation of Key West's coral reef environment, rich seafaring heritage and even its free-ranging roosters, has debuted in the island city.

"Nutcracker Key West" stars 16 professional dancers including Maurizio Nardi, a former principal with the Martha Graham Dance Company, alongside some 200 Florida Keys children and adults.

"So the kids bring the joy to the production. We have all of the professional ballerinas that have trained and they're beautiful, but it's the children that give it the life and the sparkle," said Matthew Rawls, artistic director of "Nutcracker Key West."

The production transforms the timeless story of a young girl's visit to the land of the Sugarplum Fairy into an engaging island fantasy. Elements include dancing snowy egrets, shimmering reef fish and a conch (pronounced KONK) shell, the symbol of the Florida Keys.

A scene set on the Keys' coral reef features young children costumed as tumbling pink shrimp in King Neptune's court, colorful angelfish and a school of sparkling red snapper.

"We go to the reef and we meet our fish, and so it's six-year-olds as angelfish. It is reef fish, children with giant stuffed heads as fish," said Rawls. "We have a barracuda that swims in, a dancing shark -- it is all things Florida Keys."

Other standout dance sequences include a dream battle where toy sailors and the "Conch Nutcracker" protect heroine Clara from the Rooster King, recalling Key West's wandering chicken population. Small children depict baby chicks that interact with Clara.

"It's a pleasure to see little ones coming, even in this production, from knowing nothing to blossoming and actually taking ownership of their steps," said Nardi, who portrays the dramatic Councilor Drosselmeyer. "I believe that dance is not only about the artistic side, but it has to do with high social skills."

A holiday tradition for Key West residents and visitors, "Nutcracker Key West" incorporates intricate choreography, elaborate sets and dazzling costumes. Show dates continue through Dec. 15 with both evening and matinee performances.