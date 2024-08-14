Numerous women claim being harassed by man on scooter in Brickell

Women living in Brickell concerned after being harassed by man on scooter

MIAMI - Numerous women are complaining that they have been harassed by a man on a scooter in the Brickell area of Miami and CBS News Miami is speaking with two of those women.

They said they are speaking out because they want to raise awareness about this man's behavior and they want it stopped.

The complaints first surfaced through the Brickell Living Group page on Facebook and one woman posted that this has been going on for months.

Miami Police have not been able to confirm his identity so CBS News Miami is not showing his face that was seen with numerous complaints on the Brickell Living Group page on Facebook.

Chava Feigen has filed a report with Miami Police and said she was accosted just after 10 a.m. last Friday after she came out of a Yoga studio near S.E. 8th Street and Brickell Avenue and a man on a scooter said, "Excuse me, excuse me."

"He started asking me strange questions like what shoe size are you and I kind of got weirded out and something clicked in my brain that this guy looked like the guy I saw on Facebook that girls had very odd interactions with. I proceeded to process this and walk away," Feigen said.

"This kid did not give up and he started following me on his scooter and he started raising his voice a little bit and he started saying some very creepy and inappropriate things."

She said he wanted to lick her feet.

"I was very startled and I was taken aback," she said. "I find it very scary because there are so many women here. If you see him, don't go up to him. Don't engage him. Just ignore him."

Her husband Zoli Honig is also alarmed.

"It is not normal for someone to go up to a woman and ask about her feet," he said.

Megan Nyvold said she was accosted as well last Friday near S.E. 8th Street and Brickell Avenue.

"There was a man on a scooter trying to lunge at my feet and constantly asking to see my feet," she said.

Nyvold posted some video on Facebook, saying "I ended up catching video and you hear him saying feet, feet, feet repeatedly. This shouldn't be happening because he's threatening people in the Brickell area."

Miami Police are not commenting on camera but a spokeswoman said they are aware of the complaints and are trying to see if any crimes were committed.