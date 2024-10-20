Watch CBS News
Northeast breeze will continue to keep humidity comfortable

By KC Sherman, Dave Warren

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI: Sunday was another nice day of weather in South Florida.

There were some showers coming from the coast that could cause rain for fans at the Taylor Swift concert in Miami Gardens on Sunday night.

A breeze out of the northeast will continue to keep humidity comfortable with highs in the mid 80s under a partly sunny sky. Isolated showers will remain possible with a breeze coming in off the ocean. 

Monday through Friday will be very similar day in and day out. Look for low rain chances in the 10% to 20% range, with breezy conditions persisting through Tuesday. Highs will remain close to average for this time of year in the middle 80s, with overnight lows in the middle 70s. 

oscarlandfall.jpg
Oscar landfall NEXT weather

Across the tropics, there are no threats to Florida.

Hurricane Oscar pushed into northeastern Cuba late this afternoon with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph.

Significant weakening is expected but Oscar could remain as a tropical storm as it moves north of Cuba late Monday and across the central Bahamas on Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

before making a sharp turn to the northeast and move out near the Bahamas.

Thanks to high pressure at the surface and the jet stream swinging in over South Florida in the upper level's of the atmosphere, Oscar will be kept away from us and will not be a threat to the United States. 

oscartracking.jpg
Oscar tracking NEXT weather
KC Sherman
KC Sherman

KC Sherman joined CBS News Miami as a weekend morning meteorologist in April 2023 but she is no stranger to the Sunshine State. Prior to joining the CBS News Miami team, she worked at WINK-TV, the CBS affiliate in Fort Myers.

