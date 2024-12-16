Watch CBS News
Northbound I-95 lanes reopen in Pompano Beach after deadly crash

By John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

POMPANO BEACH - The northbound lanes of I-95 in Pompano Beach have reopened after being closed overnight due to a deadly crash.

The accident happened around midnight and involved several vehicles. At least one person was killed, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. 

The lanes were closed between Atlantic Boulevard and W Copans Road. Traffic was forced off at Atlantic Boulevard. 

The express lanes were also closed between Sunrise Boulevard and Atlantic Boulevard.  They have since reopened.

