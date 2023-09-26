Police investigating shooting in North Miami of young child

MIAMI -- Police in North Miami Monday night were investigating the shooting of a child, the second such reported incident in South Florida in as many days.

Rescue crews were called to a home in the 14000 block of NW 5th Place for a report of gunfire. When they arrived, they found a young child suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police.

The child was rushed to a local hospital for treatment but information about their condition was not immediately available.

Police have not yet said publicly what led up to the gunfire or if anyone would be charged in connection with the incident.

It was the second reported incident in the area of a shooting involving a young child in as many days.

A young toddler suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the hand on Sunday after she picked up an unattended gun in southwest Miami-Dade, police said.

The 3-year-old girl was at a residence on SW 220th Terrace when she was shot.

The girl's relative, identified as Orlando Young, 23, was arrested and is facing charges in connection with the incident.