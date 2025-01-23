North Miami family escapes raging fire that destroyed home

MIAMI - A family and their two dogs barely escaped a raging fire that destroyed their North Miami home.

Jose Patalano said his wife alerted them to smoke in their home in the 14100 block of NE 15 Avenue.

He said he got his wife and two children, ages 9 and 12, out and then used a garden hose to try and extinguish the fire that quickly engulfed his home.

"I got the hose, the fire was still going on, the roof caught fire in the back. I was afraid, one of my dogs was missing and I could not get in because there was so much smoke," said Patalano.

He said he went around to the back and was able to get in.

"One of my dog was missing, he was still in the room. So I tried to break in and it was fire, fire, fire, so I was able to break one of the doors and the window and he got out. He got out," said Patalano.

He said while he lost his home, he's thankful his family and dogs are safe.

Patalano said he has no idea what started the fire.