North Miami Beach police involved in Sunny Isles Beach shooting

MIAMI - An armed carjacking in North Miami Beach ended in a shooting involving the police in Sunny Isle Beach.

According to police, there are several scenes from where the chase began and to where it ended on NE 163rd Street.   

No injuries were reported.  

Police said two people were taken into custody and there is no threat to the community.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

