Bond set for North Miami Beach deputy city manager arrested on child porn charges

MIAMI - A Miami-Dade judge has granted bond to a North Miami Beach deputy city manager accused of child porn possession.

David Eugene Scott, 63, was arrested on 15 counts of sexual performance by a child/possession. All are third-degree felony charges.

Images of boys 2-10 were found on his cellphone, according to the arrest report.

According to Miami police, an investigation by their Internet Crimes Against Children detectives found that Scott had uploaded 31 images and videos of child sexual abuse material and attempted to purchase an additional 6,000 videos and pictures of children online via various social media platforms.

During a hearing Thursday, Scott's bond was set at $18,000. The judge also ordered that he is not allowed to use the internet, except for business or to meet with his attorney. He was also ordered to have no contact with minors.

After Scott said he could not afford a private attorney, the judge said he would be appointed a lawyer from the public defender's office.

If posts bail and is released from jail, Scott will be under house arrest and have to wear a GPS ankle monitor. If he wants to leave the state for any reason, he will need the state's permission.

City Manager Mario Diaz terminated Scott's employment "after receiving and reviewing the arrest report from Miami PD," according to city spokesman Evan Ross.

Scott was named deputy city manager last year after serving as director of public works for the city.