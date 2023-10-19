NOAA long-range winter weather forecast for South Florida: Wet and stormy

MIAMI -- Wintertime is something that South Florida looks forward to because it brings much lower humidity, very little rainfall and cooler weather.

The impact on the weather this winter will be driven by El Nino. CBS News Miami

But according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, our weather from this December through February will be wet and stormy.

Why so different from last year?

It all has to do with what is going on in the central equatorial Pacific waters.

The last three winters have had cooler water temperatures but this year, the phase has flipped to warmer water and that will impact weather all over the globe.

The jet stream is expected to run across the southern part of the country, which means the storm track will be located over southern California, Texas, the Gulf of Mexico and into Florida.

Storms will follow the jet stream, bringing rain to South Florida and possibly tornadoes.

But there is good news, too.

The weather forecast from El Nino. CBS News Miami

The drought sitting over the northern Gulf and west coast of Florida will finally be eliminated. Plus, the rain will help with the upcoming fire season next spring.

Temperatures over our part of the country could be above or below average, equal chances. While the northern tier should experience above-normal temps.

So in a nutshell, we'll likely see above-normal rainfall with near normal temps.

But keep in mind, that the chance for storms and severe weather will be higher.

This CBS News Miami NEXT Weather blog written by meteorologist Cindy Preszler.