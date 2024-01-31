Watch CBS News
Local News

No injuries reported in Cutler Bay house fire

By Morgan Rynor

/ CBS Miami

Fire damages Cutler Bay home, no injuries reported
Fire damages Cutler Bay home, no injuries reported 01:29

MIAMI - An investigation is underway into what sparked a house fire in Cutler Bay.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they received word of the fire in the 19700 block of Belmont Drive just after 3:30 a.m.

Arriving crews found the home fully engulfed in flames with heavy smoke coming from the home. The fire extended to a nearby gazebo.

Firefighters immediately attacked flames and located the fire in the attic of the home. They were able to extinguish it. 

During the fire attack, firefighters discovered there was an active gas leak in the home. They were able to mitigate the leak and the gas company was notified.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said those who live in the home were able to get out safely. No injuries were reported. It's unclear if there was anyone in the house at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.  

First published on January 31, 2024 / 5:32 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.