No injuries reported in Cutler Bay house fire

MIAMI - An investigation is underway into what sparked a house fire in Cutler Bay.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they received word of the fire in the 19700 block of Belmont Drive just after 3:30 a.m.

Arriving crews found the home fully engulfed in flames with heavy smoke coming from the home. The fire extended to a nearby gazebo.

Firefighters immediately attacked flames and located the fire in the attic of the home. They were able to extinguish it.

During the fire attack, firefighters discovered there was an active gas leak in the home. They were able to mitigate the leak and the gas company was notified.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said those who live in the home were able to get out safely. No injuries were reported. It's unclear if there was anyone in the house at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.