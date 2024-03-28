No big winner, Powerball jackpot jumps to $935 million for Saturday's drawing

No big winner, Powerball jackpot jumps to $935 million for Saturday drawing

No big winner, Powerball jackpot jumps to $935 million for Saturday drawing

MIAMI - If you had high hopes of winning Wednesday's Powerball jackpot of $865 million, sorry to be the bearer of bad news.

You didn't, but then again no one else did either.

The winning numbers were 37-46-57-60-66 and the Powerball number was 8.

That means for Saturday's drawing, the jackpot has increased to an estimated $935 million.

If there is a sole winner, they have the choice between an annuity, with an initial payment and then 29 annual payments, or a one time lump sum payment. Most winners choose a cash payout, which for Saturday night's jackpot would be an estimated $449,7 million.

No one has won the Powerball jackpot since New Year's Day, making it 37 straight drawings without a big winner. That is not really a big surprise since the odds of winning are not in a player's favor - 1 in 292.2 million.

Powerball drawings are Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday nights. Tickets cost two bucks apiece.

You can watch the Powerball and Mega Millions drawings live on CBS News Miami at 11.

