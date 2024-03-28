No big winner, Powerball jackpot jumps to $935 million for Saturday's drawing

Watch CBS News
By CBS Miami Team

CBS/AP

MIAMI - If you had high hopes of winning Wednesday's Powerball jackpot of $865 million, sorry to be the bearer of bad news.

You didn't, but then again no one else did either. 

The winning numbers were 37-46-57-60-66 and the Powerball number was 8.

That means for Saturday's drawing, the jackpot has increased to an estimated $935 million. 

If there is a sole winner, they have the choice between an annuity, with an initial payment and then 29 annual payments, or a one time lump sum payment. Most winners choose a cash payout, which for Saturday night's jackpot would be an estimated $449,7 million.

No one has won the Powerball jackpot since New Year's Day, making it 37 straight drawings without a big winner. That is not really a big surprise since the odds of winning are not in a player's favor - 1 in 292.2 million.

Powerball drawings are Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday nights. Tickets cost two bucks apiece.

You can watch the Powerball and Mega Millions drawings live on CBS News Miami at 11.

CBS News Miami is your official Florida Lottery station 

First published on March 28, 2024 / 6:07 AM EDT

