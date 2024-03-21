No big winner, Powerball jackpot jumps to $750 million for Saturday's drawing

Powerball jackpot climbs after no big winner on Wednesday

MIAMI - Don't feel bad if you didn't win the $687 million Powerball jackpot in Wednesday night's drawing.

No one else did either.

The winning numbers were 13-22-27-54-66 and the Powerball number was 9.

With no big winner, the jackpot has rolled over to an estimated $750 million for Saturday's drawing. It has a cash value of $357.3 million after taxes.

There has not been a Powerball grand prize winner since New Year's Day.

Powerball is drawn three times weekly, on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. Tickets cost $2 a piece.

If you're planning to buy a ticket for Saturday's drawing you may to spring for a couple of Mega Millions tickets as well.

The estimated jackpot for Friday's drawing is $977 million.

A winner in Friday's drawing could take home a one-time lump sum of $421.4 million.

Mega Millions drawings are held on Tuesdays and Fridays

The odds of winning any lottery jackpot are very slim. Mega Millions players have a 1 in 302.6 million chance of taking home the top prize. And it's not much easier to win a Powerball jackpot with the odds near 1 in 292.2 million.

