Mega Millions jackpot at $875 million for Tuesday drawing, Powerball jackpot rolling over

MIAMI - After weeks of rollovers, Mega Millions and Powerball have racked up some massive jackpots.

For Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing, the jackpot stands at an estimated $875 million with a $413 million cash option.

This is just the sixth time in the nearly 22-year history of the Mega Millions game that the jackpot has been this large, and five of those six jackpots exceeded $1 billion, according to a Mega Millions statement. The winning tickets were sold in South Carolina, Michigan, Illinois, Maine, and Florida.

The Mega Millions jackpot has rolled over 28 times since Dec. 8, when two winning tickets were drawn in California, lottery officials said. Mega Millions drawings occur every Tuesday and Friday night.

Mega Millions isn't the only current multi-million dollar jackpot.

No one hit it big for Monday's $645 million Powerball jackpot, so it's rolling over. For Wednesday's drawing, the estimated jackpot is $687 million, with a $327 million cash option.

Powerball is drawn three times weekly, on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

There has not been a Powerball grand prize winner since New Year's Day.

The odds of winning any lottery jackpot are very slim. Mega Millions players have a 1 in 302.6 million chance of taking home the top prize. And it's not much easier to win a Powerball jackpot with the odds near 1 in 292.2 million.

Mega Millions tickets cost $2 and are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball tickets are also $2 and are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

