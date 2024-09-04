Niece on mission to find answers about uncle found in nursing home closet

NORTH MIAMI - Rivly Breus tells CBS News Miami she is on a mission to find out how her uncle's decomposing body was discovered inside a closet of a nursing home in North Miami.

North Miami police have released a new statement saying the investigation is ongoing and they are asking for the public's help and say those with information can contact Detective Antoine at (305) 891-0294, extension 23041.

An inspection report from March 2023 shows the State Department of Health and Human Services found problems at the North Dade Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, including inadequate record-keeping, fire code violations, and a strong smell of urine.

Breus said her 71-year-old uncle, Elin Etienne, who has dementia, was reported missing on August 22nd after the Center said he signed out. Then this past Monday, September 2nd, family members received a call that his decomposing body had been found in a closet.

"How did he go missing? I know they have to do bed checks every certain hour and at intervals at the nursing home, so for him to have had that much time to go missing, I question whether they were checking on him and if they were keeping up on him. Why wasn't the closet checked or that part of the building checked? How did he get in there, or was he put in there? We need the Health Department to come here. I am not surprised you were asked to leave the facility because we couldn't even get his possessions when we went there yesterday. This is very serious, and they may try to minimize the damage, but the damage has been done," Breus said.

CBS News Miami tried to get some answers, but our crew was asked to leave the property on Northeast 135th Street at 12th Avenue.

In a statement, administrator Stephanie Pena said, "Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family members," and added, "We are deeply committed to the health, well-being, and safety of our residents. Our team is cooperating fully with the appropriate authorities, and we are compassionate caregivers."

CBS News Miami reached out to the Agency for Health Care Administration, which oversees the state's healthcare facilities, but we have not heard back.

North Miami Police Chief Cherise Gause told CBS News Miami that police are waiting until the identification of the man at the nursing center is confirmed and will comment when that happens.