NFL moves Dolphins' game on Dec. 29 from primetime to CBS

MIAMI - The Dolphins' game against the host Cleveland Browns on Dec. 29 has been moved from prime time to 4:05 p.m. on CBS, the NFL announced Tuesday.

The game had been scheduled for 8 p.m. on NBC. Instead, the Atlanta Falcons and the host Washington Commanders will play on Sunday Night Football.

The Dolphins' afternoon game will be played at Huntington Bank Field and will be broadcast on CBS News Miami.

Neither team is in playoff contention. The Dolphins are 6-8 and the Browns 3-11 with three games left for both teams.

Late in the season, the NFL has the option to flex games in and out prime time. The Sunday night flex needs to be decided upon no later than six days before the game.

The Dolphins will host the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium at 4:25 p.m. Sunday. The game will be televised on CBS News Miami.

The final game's time against the Nets York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Jan. 5 hasn't been scheduled.