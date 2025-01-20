NFL Championship Sunday is set with winners headed to Super Bowl 59

MIAMI - The AFC Championship matchup comes as no surprise, featuring the top two seeds squaring off in Kansas City, where the Chiefs host the Buffalo Bills. However, as top-seeded Detroit is out, the NFC title game deviates from expectations. Instead, the Philadelphia Eagles will host their NFC East rivals, the surprising Washington Commanders.

As the NFL season nears its climax, quarterback play continues to be the deciding factor in the race to Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans.

Daniels joins the QB party

The Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, the Bills' Josh Allen and the Eagles' Jalen Hurts are established stars who were expected to lead their teams to Championship Sunday.

Joining this elite group is a fresh face: Washington's rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. Selected second overall in the draft out of LSU, Daniels has dazzled with his combination of size, composure, mobility and pinpoint accuracy. His performance has vaulted him into conversations alongside Mahomes, Allen and even Lamar Jackson as a rising franchise cornerstone.

Since November, the Commanders haven't lost a game, a streak capped by Daniels' dismantling of Detroit's defense at Ford Field. The rookie's poise and dynamic skill set have been the key to Washington's unlikely playoff run.

A capital turnaround

Just two months ago, Washington's season seemed doomed after three straight losses, including one to the Eagles.

This year's turnaround has been remarkable for a team that won only four games two years ago. Drafting Daniels second overall was a gamble, but the rookie has rewarded the team's faith.

Daniels' talent was evident even in preseason joint practices with the Dolphins, where he stood out as a natural leader and physical force.

Under his leadership, the Commanders have transformed into legitimate contenders, shaking off their early struggles to become a dominant force down the stretch.

Mike McDaniel coaching connection

Washington head coach Dan Quinn is seeking redemption, aiming to reach the Super Bowl for the first time since his Falcons famously squandered a 28-3 lead to the Patriots in 2017.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, a former Falcons assistant under Quinn, is part of a remarkable coaching tree that included current head coaches Kyle Shanahan (49ers), Matt LaFleur (Packers) and Raheem Morris (Falcons).

Quinn's defensive expertise will be tested as the Commanders prepare to face a high-powered Eagles offense.

Should Washington advance, they'll face an even greater challenge in the Super Bowl, with either Mahomes or Allen awaiting in New Orleans.

Buffalo Time? Not so fast

One of these years the Bills are going to break through, right? Maybe not and if not, it may not be due to any team flaw but rather the opponent on the other side.

Kansas City, remarkably, will play in its seventh consecutive AFC championship game. Mahomes and Coach Andy Reid are 4-2 in these games and have won three Super Bowls.

It's hard to fault Buffalo if they don't beat the modern-day dynasty that is the Chiefs, who are seeking an NFL record third consecutive Super Bowl win.