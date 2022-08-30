NEXT Weather: Spotty showers, seasonal heat
MIAMI - Drier Tuesday compared to Monday, but spotty showers will be possible throughout the morning through midday.
Storms push inland this afternoon.
A mid-to-late week more moisture will lead to higher rain chances with the potential for scattered storms.
Highs remain seasonable in the low 90s.
This long Holiday weekend our rain chance will be normal for this time of year with a 40% chance of rain through Labor Day.
