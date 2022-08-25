NEXT Weather: Spotty showers, high heat continues

Watch CBS News
By Lissette Gonzalez

MIAMI - Spotty showers and a few storms are possible this morning through midday. But this afternoon storms will mostly be inland and over on the West coast.  

Highs soar to the low 90s and it will feel like the triple-digits when you factor in the high humidity. 

Late tonight some storms will be possible. On Friday the rain chance will be higher as moisture increases across South Florida.  

Passing showers possible to start the day and then scattered storms will likely develop late afternoon into the evening. This weekend the rain chance is highest with the potential for some heavy downpours and localized flooding. 

Lissette Gonzalez
Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007.

August 25, 2022

